Sylvester Stallone's ex-wife Brigitte Nielsen, 54, shares first photo of newborn - and reveals sweet baby name This is the fifth child for the actress

Just days after welcoming her fifth child into the world, Brigitte Nielsen gave fans the first glimpse of her newborn daughter. The 54-year-old, who announced the arrival of little girl with husband Mattia Dessi last week, could be seen in her hospital bed sharing a cute moment with her baby. "Our precious little Frida, our true love," she wrote in the caption as she confirmed the name. The Danish beauty recently revealed the happy news, telling People: "We are overjoyed to welcome our beautiful daughter into our lives. It's been a long road, and so worth it. We've never been more in love."

Brigitte Nielsen has posted the first picture of her newborn daughter

Brigitte, who is best known for her roles in Rocky IV and Beverly Hills Cop II, is already a doting mother to sons Julian, 34, Killian, 28, Douglas, 25, and Raoul, 23. She was previously married to Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone from 1985 to 1987, Kasper Winding from 1983 to 1984, Sebastian Copeland from 1990 to 1992 and Raoul Meyer from 1993 to 2005. The mum-of-five married Mattia, 39, in an impromptu ceremony in Malta in 2006. They first appeared together on the 2005 VH1 reality show Strange Love, which ended with Nielsen choosing model Mattia over Flavor Flav, her rapper boyfriend at the time.

The actress confirmed her pregnancy in May, sharing a snap of herself which showed off her blossoming baby bump. "Family getting larger. #me #family #brigittenielsen #babybump," she wrote in the caption. In another photo, which showed Brigitte relaxing on the sofa with her hand resting on her bump, she said: "Happy time, positive vibes."

