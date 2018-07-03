Peter Andre shares rare photo of sons Junior and Theo getting into the World Cup spirit The TV presenter is a doting dad to four children

Peter Andre's household has been gearing up for the England verses Colombia World Cup game on Tuesday night, and his sons in particular have been getting into the football spirit! Taking to Instagram, the doting dad gave a glimpse into his family life, and posted a rare photo of his two sons playing football together in the garden. In the photo, Junior, 12, and Theo, one, were pictured kicking a ball around on the grass, with Junior looking every inch the doting big brother as he helped little Theo practice his skills. "Junior getting Theo ready for the England game," Peter captioned the post. "Aww sweet brothers," one fan wrote, while another said: "What a great photo, Junior is such a great big brother." A third added: "Simply adorable!"

The Mysterious Girl singer shares Junior and daughter Princess, ten, with his ex-wife Katie Price, and frequently posts photos of them on social media. His two oldest children have grown up in the limelight, and have previously appeared on a number of reality TV shows with both their famous parents, while Princess has featured on ITV's Big Star Little Star with her dad. However, Theo and Amelia, four – his children with wife Emily Andre – are kept out of the limelight. Emily is keen for them to grow up out of the public eye, and so Peter ensures to cover their faces on the rare occasions he posts photos of them online.

Junior and Princess split their time between Katie and Peter's homes, and recently Peter proudly opened up about the close relationship his children share – particularly Princess and Amelia, who he said are inseparable. Sharing a snap of the pair playing on a trampoline together, he wrote: "Amelia won't let Bista out of her sight. Sharing her bed as we speak. Too cute."

Peter makes balancing a full-time job and raising four young children look easy, but he recently told HELLO! that his best bit of advice was making sure to give all his children equal attention. However, he also admitted that it can be hard having a big family. “When there’s two of them they can entertain each other. But when it gets to three and four- wow. They all want your attention," he said.