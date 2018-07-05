Jacqueline Jossa pays tribute to daughters with new photo of baby Mia The former EastEnders star became a mum-of-two at the end of June

Jacqueline Jossa is such a proud mum! The former EastEnders star welcomed her second baby with Dan Osborne last month, and couldn’t be happier. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actress shared a gorgeous photo of her cradling Mia two days after her birth, and paid tribute to her two "strong" girls in the caption. "Me and my darling Mia, she is 2 days old here bless her! Having 2 is different, but it is so amazing, I love seeing how Ella is with her little baby sister and how helpful and understanding she is towards me and how much I can and can’t do," she wrote. "It is amazing to me that Ella is just 3 years old. I couldn’t ask for a better family, filled with strong women! My girls are my absolute world and I can’t actually get over how lucky I am." Fans were quick to comment on the heartwarming post, with one writing: "Beautiful, you are such a wonderful mum. Your girls are very lucky ," while another said: "You look beautiful and your baby makes me broody lol. Gorgeous family xx." A third complimented on Jacqueline's flawless appearance: "You are probably knackered but you look so well. Congratulations."

Jacqueline Jossa and newborn baby daughter Mia

MORE: Dan Osborne shares gorgeous snap of baby Mia

Shortly before welcoming her second child, Jacqueline paid a touching tribute to her oldest daughter, telling her fans just how much of a great big sister she will be. The actress shared a photo of Ella on Instagram, writing next to it: "As she lays next to me (once in a while I just want to embrace and enjoy how little she still is! Even though she’s such a big girl now and sleeps on her own bed) I miss her when she sleeps, her smile is so amazing! She lights up my world and she is going to be the best big sister in the world!!"

Jacqueline's daughter Ella is such a proud big sister!

MORE: Jacqueline Jossa responds to claims her daughter Ella isn't living with her

Little Mia was born on 25 June, and her dad Dan was the first to share a photo of her on social media to announce her safe arrival into the world and reveal her name. Taking to Instagram, the former TOWIE star posted a gorgeous picture of their daughter Ella, three, proudly cradling her little sister in her arms, and captioned it: "2/3 of my ABSOLUTE WORLD!! Welcome to the world Mia Osborne another little princess. Jacqueline did amazing, she is doing fine and baby is perfect. 25.06.2018."