Jamie Oliver has just been given an extra-special present his sons will love The TV chef shares five children with his wife Jools Oliver

Jamie Oliver's two young sons are often told how much they look like their famous dad, and now Buddy, seven, and one-year-old River will even be able to dress like him too! The TV chef was gift an adult sized version of a jacket by wife Jools Oliver's childrenswear label Little Bird on Monday, and we think it will suit him just fine! The blue design is adorned with the brand's iconic rainbow stripes, and was pictured next to a tiny sized version in a new photo posted on Jools' Instagram account. "And they have made a jacket for @jamieoliver especially! Thank you @littlebirdbyjools" the mum-of-five capitioned the post.

Jools has been designing clothes for Mothercare's label Little Bird since 2012. The collections are inspired by her own childhood growing up in the seventies, and rainbows and stripes frequently feature. On Mothercare's website, Jools described the pieces in her label as "an eclectic mix of fun prints, vintage novelty, quirky nostalgic motifs and bright injections of colour." She also noted: "Key elements include bold stripes, vintage denim, classic florals, rainbows and toadstools."

Jamie Oliver can now match with sons Buddy and River!

Jamie and Jools' children often dress in colourful outfits, and River in particular has been making some serious fashion statements over the summer time. Last month, Jools shared a sweet photo of him dressed in a red and white bonnet while pretending to ride his dad's bike in the garden, which was teamed with a blue romper suit. The proud mum shared the photo on her Instagram account, simply writing: "Little dude," in the caption.

Buddy, meanwhile, got Jamie's Instagram followers talking over the weekend when he was pictured wearing an Arsenal football shirt. "Love the shirt Buddy good work," one wrote, while another fan debated: "Get that shirt off him now!"

Jamie and Jools Oliver have five children

Recently, Jools opened up about what kind of a father Jamie is during an interview on podcast Made by Mammas with hosts Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton. The designer revealed that her famous husband is "very hands on" and likes to do all the "danger stuff" she wouldn’t do. "He does all the danger stuff I wouldn’t do like rafting and doing things upside down with River, that's not what I do!" she said.