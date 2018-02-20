Loading the player...

You have to see inside Mandy Moore's perfectly organised pantry The This Is Us star shared photos from her home on Instagram

Mandy Moore has given fans home envy after showing off her pristine pantry on Instagram. The This is Us star couldn't resist showing off the space in a series of snaps after enlisting celebrity home organisers The Home Edit to "establish order" in the home she shares with fiancé Taylor Goldsmith.

"fbf to just last week when my @thehomeedit pals made dreams come true by transforming my pantry into this masterpiece," Mandy captioned the photos. "Granted we JUST moved in so it wasn't a disaster but Clea and Joanna helped us establish order that will be super easy to maintain as we inevitably fill these shelves over time. Thanks again for giving us the glorious gift of organisation. We love you!!"

Mandy Moore showed off her incredible pantry on Instagram

Mandy's friend and lifestyle blogger Emily Schuman visited her at home at the weekend, and also couldn't resist sharing photos of the pantry on Instagram, telling her followers it was "Pantry dreams realised".

It's easy to see why Mandy was so enamoured with her new pantry; everything from her herbs and spices to cookbooks and kitchen rolls are perfectly organised into baskets on white shelves. In the middle of the pantry she has stored gadgets such as a white KitchenAid mixer, Smeg toaster and Vitamix blender to free up space on her kitchen counters.

The This is Us star worked with The Home Edit to curate the pristine space

The 33-year-old has recently moved into a new home in Pasadena, California, with her fiancé Taylor, following months of renovation work. Mandy has been keeping fans up-to-date with her home makeover, which has been coordinated by Sarah Sherman Samuel, and certainly appears to be happy with the finished result.

The Home Edit have become a go-to among celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling when they want to get their homes in order. Meanwhile, Lauren Conrad also recently worked with the home organisers to curate a pristine home office and bathroom cabinet, which she showed off for her fans on Instagram.