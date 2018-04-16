Loading the player...

Blake Lively reveals hidden talent - and fans are seriously impressed Could this be the Gossip Girl star's next career move?

Blake Lively's fans have called for her to make a surprising career move - becoming an interior designer. The Gossip Girl star showed her flair for design in an Instagram post on Saturday, as she revealed she liked to design her friend's homes, regardless of whether they ask her to or not!

The mum-of-two shared a photo of herself designing furniture including chairs, a bed and sofas on Instagram, revealing that she had used her daughter's clothes for inspiration of fabrics. "I design my friend's homes. For free. Of all the bad decisions I've made, this may be the most fun," Blake wrote. "Thank you to my daughters for unknowingly loaning me your clothes for 'fabric' inspo, thank you @dmitriyco for the stencils that are way too fun it's not normal, thank you bathroom for having a lose tile that I could steal for more 'fabric' inspo, and thank you mom for the sleeping disorder that keeps me up all night."

Blake Lively revealed that she loves to design her friend's home

Fans were impressed by Blake's design skills, which included a houndstooth print bed, striped sofa and a dining chair with swirling motif. "Design my future home please," one commented on the post, while another asked: "Can we be friends?" Another pleaded: "Can we become friends?! I'm in need of someone to give me design inspo on my new house."

Blake's passion for design may well see her launch her own interiors collection, following in the footsteps of Catherine Zeta-Jones, who has her own Casa Zeta-Jones line, and Kylie Minogue, whose Kylie Minogue at Home collection has been hugely successful.

The actress lives in New York with husband Ryan Reynolds and their two daughters

The 30-year-old lives in New York with her husband Ryan Reynolds and their two young daughters, James and Ines. The couple were recently subject to speculation of marriage trouble, but Ryan responded to the reports with his usual good humour. The Deadpool star addressed the rumours in a Twitter post as he made a joke about his mum, Tammy Reynolds. "We're never splitting," Ryan, 41, wrote. "She'll always be my mom. No matter how much jazz-cabbage she smokes with her rollerblading friends."

The funny tweet, which quickly drew thousands of re-tweets and likes from Ryan's 10.4 million followers, came after Ryan made a public appearance with both Blake and Tammy on Monday, at the premiere of John Krasinski's new horror movie, A Quiet Place.