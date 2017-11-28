Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: The fun behind-the-scenes photos The newly-engaged couple gave their first joint TV interview to the BBC

It was clear to anyone watching Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first joint TV interview that this was a couple very much in love. The pair sat with their arms intertwined for much of the conversation, with their bodies angled towards one other, and they often answered BBC interviewer Mishal Husain's questions while gazing into each other's eyes. From new behind-the-scenes photos it's also clear that Harry and Meghan share the same sense of fun. One image shows the couple mimicking the same silly pose while sat side-by-side on the sofa, while the second shows Meghan gazing up a the Prince, her head resting in her hand, as the couple smile knowingly at each other.

Prince Harry and Meghan's shared sense of fun is evident in the behind-the-scenes photos

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, have kept much of their romance out of the spotlight, and so very little was known about their transatlantic relationship ahead of the interview. During the conversation, the couple spoke on subjects ranging from the proposal and the engagement ring, to Meghan's introduction to the Queen and her future brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate.

Asked if they thought their marriage would bring something new to the royal family, Harry replied: "I don't know if it's something new, I think it's, you know it's ... for me it's an added member of the family. It's another team player as part of the bigger team, and for all of us all we want to do is be able to carry out the right engagements, carry out our work and try and encourage others and the younger generation to be able to see the world in the correct sense rather than perhaps being, having a distorted view.

"So the fact that I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly was sort of confirmation to me that everything, all the stars were aligned, everything was just perfect. It was this beautiful woman just sort of literally tripped and fell into my life, I fell into her life. And the fact, I know the fact that she'll be really unbelievably good at the job part of it as well is obviously a huge relief to me because she'll be able to deal with everything else that comes with it. But we're a fantastic team, we know we are, and we hope to over time try and have as much impact for all the things we care about as much as possible."