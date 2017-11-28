Paul Burrell talks royal engagement: 'It's not going to be easy for them' Paul Burrell said that the royal pair clearly "adore" each other

Paul Burrell has opened up about the royal engagement, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first ever interview together. Speaking on Lorraine, he said: "It was clearly, 'This is love'. They adore each other and it's a lovely, lovely thing to watch unfold. It's not going to be easy for them. Who'd have thought an American, divorcee, Catholic would have married a Prince of the United Kingdom?"

Harry and Meghan announced their engagement on Monday

Princess Diana's former butler pointed out that Meghan is the same age as Harry's mother was when she died, adding: "She's 36 isn't she? A mature young woman. Have you considered the fact that she's 36 years old? Exactly the same age Princess Diana was when she died… She's a mature young woman who knows her own mind. She knows her way forward."

Diana, Princess of Wales died when Harry was 12

Paul also opened up about Prince Harry deciding on Meghan's engagement ring, which includes diamonds from Princess Diana's jewellery collection. He said: "William must have said to Harry, 'What would you like to give to Meghan? Something of Mummy's, because that's right and that's what Mummy would want.' And that's true. She would. That ring on [Meghan's] finger will always remind her of the legacy which she's married into."

Paul opened up about the engagement

Speaking about designing the ring in their interview on Monday, Prince Harry explained: "The ring is - is obviously yellow gold because that's what - her favourite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the - the little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewellery collection to make sure that she's with us on this - on this crazy journey together." Meghan added: "I think everything about Harry's thoughtfulness is - and the inclusion of that and obviously not being able to meet his mom it's so important to me to - to know that she's a part of this with us."