There might be lots of speculation over who will design Meghan Markle's wedding dress - but what will her groom Prince Harry wear to their nuptials next May? Despite leaving the army, it's likely that the British royal will opt for a military uniform, rather than a suit. According to historical advisor Alastair Bruce, Harry might be allowed a "special exception" because he's a part of the royal family. "The Duke of Cambridge wore the uniform of the Colonel, Irish Guards, because he had recently been appointed to this by The Queen and his wedding, as a future monarch, was a ceremonial one," Alistair, who served in the British Army, told Cosmoplitian.co.uk.

He added: "If they choose to marry in St George's Chapel, as the Earl of Wessex did, I would expect he would choose Morning Dress. If he wears a uniform it would probably be that of Captain in the Blues and Royals, part of the Household Cavalry Regiment, which was his uniform while serving. With this, he often selects the Army Air Corps light blue beret because he was an Apache helicopter pilot, memorably during his service in Afghanistan."

Both Prince William and Prince Harry have served in the armed forces, and have worn their uniforms while representing their regiments at military events, such as the Trooping the Colour, or at services to honour British troops. William, 36, chose to represent his regiment by wearing its colours for his 2011 wedding to the then Kate Middleton.

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, announced their engagement to the world on Monday morning. It has since been revealed that the royal wedding will fall in May – with the actual day itself due to be confirmed later. They will exchange vows in St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The venue is described as a "very special place" for Harry, and is somewhere the couple have spent time together during their romance. The last royals to marry there were Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly in 2008, while Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones tied the knot there in 1999. In 2005, meanwhile, Harry's father, the Prince of Wales, celebrated his union with the Duchess of Cornwall.