Dressed-down Kate makes surprise visit to King's Cross station The Duchess of Cambridge was dressed down in jeans and a jumper

The Duchess of Cambridge almost managed to go unnoticed as she arrived at King's Cross station on Friday morning. Kate, who was dressed down in jeans, a jumper and a check print coat, was pictured being dropped off at the station. The pregnant royal had her hair tied up in a pony tail and carried her Mulberry handbag and another paper bag in one hand.

It's not known where Prince William's wife was heading to, but she was most likely travelling to her country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall. The train journey from King's Cross to King's Lynn takes just under two hours, compared to a three-hour drive. The Queen and Prince Philip also normally use the train when they go to their second home, Sandringham House, in Norfolk for the Christmas period.

Kate pictured at an engagement on Wednesday

Kate, 35, was spotted alone at the central London train station. Earlier this week, she was pictured leaving Kensington Palace with her mum Carole Middleton. Kate was behind the wheel of her car, although it's not known where the pair were going. Prince George and Princess Charlotte's mum has had a busy week of engagements. On Tuesday, she visited the Foundling Museum in London where she learnt about the museum's history and the way it uses art and creativity to support children and vulnerable families.

Kate, a history of art graduate, also spoke about her brother-in-law Prince Harry's exciting engagement news. "William and I are absolutely thrilled. It's such exciting news. It's a really happy time for any couple and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment," she said. On Wednesday, the Duchess spent the morning at a primary school in London, where she helped the children plant winter bulbs and taught them about gardening.

The Duchess was visiting a primary school in London

While Kate was spotted at King's Cross, Prince Harry and his new fiancée Meghan Markle were nearby, boarding a train to Nottingham on Friday morning. The couple were carrying out their first joint engagement, with Harry showing Meghan the ropes. The former actress, who has quit showbusiness, was a complete natural during the walkabout in Nottingham, greeting and chatting to fans.