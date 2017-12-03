Princess Charlotte 'has a new hobby' – find out what! The princess is said to following in her big brother's footsteps

It seems little Princess Charlotte is taking after her big brother Prince George and her mother Kate! The two-year-old royal is said to have taken up a new hobby and she is quite a natural at it, say reports. The Sun newspaper reveals that the princess has already started having tennis lessons, just as her brother did at a young age. Kate has also previously spoken of her love of the game.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George

A source told the paper that Charlotte plays tennis at London's exclusive Hurlingham club, which William and Kate thought the perfect place for her to learn. There are no courts at Kensington Palace so the Fulham club offers nearby sporting facilities. The source said: “She might not be three until May but they were convinced she’d love it and so far she has. She seems a bit of a natural.”

Kate Middleton with her daughter Charlotte

The Duchess of Cambridge recently revealed that four-year-old George is learning how to play, but at his age, admitted he just "wants to whack a ball". Kate opened up about her son during a visit to the Lawn Tennis Association, where she took part in drills with children and spoke to tennis coaches and players including Johanna Konta, Britain's No.1 tennis player. Kate asked LTA coach Sam Richardson for advice. He later revealed: "She says with George just being four he wants to whack a ball, so she was asking what sort of stuff should she be doing. They will struggle at that age to hit a ball. She said he's interested in it, but more in whacking the ball."

Duchess Kate shows off her tennis skills

The Duchess also spoke of George's love of tennis at Wimbledon in 2016 in a conversation with Greg Rusedski. "She talked about George, her little boy, playing tennis," Greg revealed. "He's got a racket and he enjoys playing tennis, and obviously she plays with William, so they obviously enjoy the sport very much."

In November, Kate has spoke of another passion she is passing on to her children. During a visit to Robin Hood Primary School to see its gardening campaign, she said she had "fond memories" of being outdoors as a child. She said: "I've got such fond memories of being in the garden and being outside from my own childhood, and I'm sharing that with my own children, George and Charlotte, at the moment."