The three New Year's resolutions Meghan Markle makes every year

Seems like Prince Harry's fiancée Meghan Markle is just like the rest of us when it comes to her New Year's resolutions. Writing on her now closed blog The Tig, the former actress revealed that she makes the same resolutions every year: to stop biting her nails, stop swearing and re-learn French. The royal-to-be wrote the blog post on 1 January 2016 before she began dating Harry. It was first reported that the couple were in a relationship in October 2016.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Telegraph reports that Meghan wrote: "Stop biting my nails. Stop swearing. Re-learn French. These make my New Year's resolution list nearly (AKA actually every) single year. The swearing comes in lulls triggered by being overworked or feeling mighty cheeky after a couple drinks. And when it comes to the biting of the nails - well, it still happens with a turbulent flight or a stressful day. It's unladylike. But then again, so is the swearing." The Suits star also wrote of her desire to run a marathon. She added that she wished to "approach life playfully" and "leave room for magic".

Meghan's farewell message on her now closed blog The Tig

Magic certainly appears to have found Meghan with her engagement to Prince Harry. The couple are due to tie the knot at Windsor Castle in May, with Meghan already accompanying Harry on official royal engagements. The pair spent their first Christmas together with the Queen at Sandringham. Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, where he was guest editor for a day over Christmas, Harry revealed: "the family loved having her there. We had an amazing time staying with my brother and sister-in-law and running around with the kids, it’s the family she’s never had".