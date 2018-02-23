The rule Windsor shops and restaurants will have to follow on royal wedding day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding will take place in May

There will be intense security in the lead-up to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May, not to mention on the day itself. Police presence will be at its maximum in Windsor, crowd control will be in place, while local retailers are also facing restrictions. HELLO! has learnt that cafés, restaurants and shops have been banned from placing any kind of furniture outside their retail space, as this could block the paths where thousands of wellwishers are expected to stand.

Around a million people lined the streets of London in 2011 for Prince William and Kate's royal wedding, and while Windsor town is much smaller, there is immense interest in Harry and Meghan's big day. The Prince's American bride has won over the nation with her warmth and charm, and fans can't wait to see the newest member of the royal family in her wedding dress.

Shops will be banned from blocking the roads

On Saturday 19 May, after the hour-long ceremony at St George's Chapel, Harry and Meghan will take part in a carriage procession. They will travel from the church, down Castle Hill, along the High Street and through Windsor Town, returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk. The pair said they hope the journey will allow for more people to come together around the town to enjoy their special day.

Meghan and Harry will take part in a carriage procession after their wedding

As soon as the wedding date was confirmed, local and international tourists rushed to book hotel rooms to experience the excitement first hand on that May weekend. Some hotels are charging up to £10,000 for suites with balconies overlooking the High Street, which will provide the best view of the newlyweds as they take part in the carriage procession down the main road.

A hotel source told HELLO!: "The moment the date was announced all the hotels sold out online but the hotels along the parade kept all their street-facing rooms back. They're being sold now for an absolute fortune – they're all going to the media which makes life easier for everybody because of course those rooms have to be scrutinised for potential security issues too."