Is this where Meghan Markle celebrated her bridal shower? The former Suits actress is set to marry Prince Harry at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 19 May

Meghan Markle is getting ready for her wedding to Prince Harry on 19 May, and the former Suits actress is thought to have held a bridal shower with her close friends on Sunday. It is thought that the bride-to-be celebrated the special occasion at trendy Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire. According to E!, Meghan's matchmaker friend Markus Anderson – a consultant for the Soho House Group - was on hand to help throw an intimate gathering for the star and all her close friends. The source said: "It's just a relaxing day of good food and pampering."

The 36-year-old's celebrations were unfortunately missed by two key people, with The Mirror reporting that her mum Doria Ragland, remained in Los Angeles over the weekend, while Meghan's future sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge - who is pregnant with her third child - also stayed at home to rest.

Meghan Markle's good friend Markus Anderson is thought to have helped organise the hen party

Meghan previously spoke about her hen party plans during a walkabout in Edinburgh. The bride-to-be said that she was certain that her hen do would be "fun," when asked by wellwishers. Ahead of her wedding, Meghan is also set to get baptised as she prepares to enter the royal family. Raised as a Protestant, she will convert to Church of England out of respect for the Queen. The Sunday Times reported that her baptism and confirmation will be held at Kensington Palace by Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury. As well as Prince Harry, Meghan's mum, Doria, and dad, Thomas Markle, are also set to fly to the UK to attend the ceremony.

Prince Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in November

Harry and Meghan announced their engagement to the world in November, and will marry at St George's Chapel in Windsor. The same venue has also been chosen for Princess Eugenie's November wedding, which will see her marry fiancé Jack Brooksbank. While the guest list has remained under wraps, a source revealed to HELLO! that Meghan's former Suits co-stars are set to be invited to the nuptials. "The cast has been contacted in regards to invites from Kensington Palace," the insider confirmed, adding that guests likely to attend the wedding include Suits actress Abigail Spencer, as well as actress Priyanka Chopra, and tennis champion Serena Williams.

