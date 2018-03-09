Her Royal Cuteness! Princess Madeleine of Sweden's newborn baby stars in first photo Doting father Chris O'Neill took the photo

The Swedish royal palace has released the first photo of Princess Madeleine's newborn baby! The little girl was pictured just a few hours after her birth, sleeping soundly at the Danderyd Hospital in greater Stockholm where she was born. Madeleine and husband Chris O'Neill's third child – whose name has not yet been revealed – was simply adorable in a pink cardigan, white blouse and cream knitted tights.

The photo was shared on the palace's official Instagram account and captioned: "Princess Madeleine and Mr. Christopher O'Neill's newborn daughter photographed at Danderyd Hospital earlier today." Proud dad Chris, 43, took the photo.

The couple, who are now at home with their newborn, welcomed their baby daughter on Friday 9 March at 00:41am. The princess weighed 3.4kg and was 50cm long. Doting father Chris, who also has a four-year-old daughter Princess Leonore and a two-year-old son Prince Nicolas with Madeleine, was present at the birth and later said: "We are thrilled about the new addition to our family. Leonore and Nicolas are looking very much forward to finally meeting their new little sister."

In keeping with royal tradition, fans can expect the Swedish court to publish official photos of the new princess in the next few days. The baby's name and title will be revealed by her reigning grandfather King Carl XVI Gustaf in a court meeting which has been scheduled for Monday morning. Members of the royal family will also attend a Te Deum thanksgiving service that day. Madeleine and her newborn will most likely not be present, but Chris and their two young children are expected to make an appearance.

To celebrate the baby's birth, a royal gun salute was fired at midday on Friday. Twenty-one shots were fired from the Skeppsholmen battery in Stockholm and from the salute batteries in the cities of Boden, Härnösand, Karlskrona and Gothenburg.