Is Meghan Markle's wedding dress designer Ralph and Russo? Rumours continue to circulate…

British fashion house Ralph and Russo have once again been tipped to be the dress designer for the upcoming wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Rumours continue to circulate around the bride-to-be's chosen couturier, fuelling speculation that the brunette beauty will stick with the designer that famously created her stunning engagement gown. Fashion insiders tell HELLO! that word is that the British haute couture fashion house has won the style war to create the most coveted wedding dress of the year - so is it time to give up the guessing game?

Meghan wearing Ralph and Russo in her official engagement photographs

As the designers behind Meghan's show-stopping engagement shoot look, Ralph and Russo have long been tipped to be the designers for the big day, too. If the rumours are true, we could expect a spectacular full gown on the royal wedding day, as the design duo are famous for their intricate and head-turning looks. Of course, Meghan's beautiful black and gold engagement gown was breathtaking in detail, so the fashion house certainly caters to her personal style.

The speculation comes after bookmakers revealed in February that they've had to stop taking bets on another British designer, Alexander McQueen, as punters rushed to try their luck. A spokesperson for Paddy Power said: "Our traders have been inundated with bets for McQueen to be the designer of Meghan's dress this morning. So much so they've had to suspend the betting. Either someone sneaky knows something, or there's plenty of shrewd punters who are up on their fashion knowledge."

Ralph and Russo's show-stopping gowns are often heavily embellished

Another rumoured contender to land the fashion gig of the year is Antonio Berardi, who Meghan chose to where for her first public outing with Prince Harry back in May 2017, at the Audi Polo Challenge. Meghan's navy dress was fashion-forward, modern and feminine, featuring an elegant, double-breasted cut, a ruffled asymmetrical skirt and statement button detail.

When the Duchess of Cambridge married Prince William in 2011, there was huge speculation about the designer she would chose, with contenders including Bruce Oldfield, Phillipa Lepley and Alice Temperley. The royal instead opted for Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen - so one thing's for sure, we won't know who Meghan's chosen until the big day!

