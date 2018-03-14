Danish police investigating hospital following Prince Henrik's death Queen Margrethe II's husband passed away at home in Fredensborg Palace

Danish police have launched an investigation into the hospital where Prince Henrik of Denmark was being treated shortly before his death last month. According to Royal Central, police are looking into a possible breach of confidence relating to employees at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen. Staff may have breached confidentiality relating to the Prince's health.

Royal journalist and commentator, Trine Villemann, said a hospital source told her Prince Henrik was not only seriously ill, but dying. She then repeated this on local radio. A police spokesperson said: "We can confirm that Trine Villemann has been with us and given her explanation. We made a police inquiry by phone. She is only a witness in the matter and will not be charged. It is correct that an investigation has started, but beyond this, we do not want to comment on the matter."

Danish royals visit Prince Henrik in Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen last month

Last month, the Danish royal palace released a statement announcing that Prince Henrik's condition had "unfortunately greatly worsened". At the time, Trine spoke about Henrik's deteriorating health on local radio, and added that a source from the hospital had told her the Prince was in fact dying. Queen Margrethe II's husband passed away four days later.

Reflecting on the course of events, Trine, 58, told Ekstra Bladet: "I probably would have said this, regardless of whether I had a source. I am an old horse in this game and when the royal house published this press release, it is not because he's got the flu."

The Queen was frequently pictured visiting the hospital

Last week, Trine confirmed on Facebook that she met with a senior police officer who wanted to know who her source is. "I will naturally under no circumstances discard my source," Trine wrote. She also added: "I would of course not dream of telling the police or anyone else who I'm talking to."

Trine received a mixed response, with some agreeing that hospital staff should not disclose anything about a patient, unless given permission by the patient themselves. Trine defended herself, arguing that the royal family had released the statement, informing the public of Henrik's worsening condition. She still maintains that no confidentiality was breached.