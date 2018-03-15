Here's why the Queen didn't actually disrespect Meghan Markle in her wedding declaration Kate was described as 'trusty and well-beloved' in the charter declaration

The Queen officially gave her consent for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to wed during a Privy Council meeting on Thursday with a declaration which read: "I declare My Consent to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which Consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the Books of the Privy Council." Since the announcement, it has been reported that the Queen may have subtly undermined Meghan by simply using her name, when it was reported that when she gave her permission for Prince William to tie the knot with Kate Middleton, she described her as "our trusty and well-beloved Catherine Elizabeth Middleton".

Meghan performing a curtsy to the Queen

However, we can confirm that Kate was only described as "trusty and well-beloved" in the Instrument of Consent, which comes closer to the actual wedding day, while the Privy Council declaration for Prince William and Catherine was almost word-for-word the same as Prince Harry and Meghan, reading: "I declare My Consent to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince William Arthur Philip Louis of Wales and Catherine Elizabeth Middleton." As such, it is thought that a more personable message will appear in the Instrument of Consent, as it did with William and Catherine.

The official charter declaration for Prince William and Kate Middleton

Meghan has previously opened up about meeting the Queen, saying: "It's incredible, I think, you know, to be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honour and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother, all of those layers have been so important for me so that when I met her I had such a deep understanding and of course incredible respect for being able to have that time with her… She's an incredible woman."