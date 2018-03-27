Train staff open up about chaos surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan's delayed journey to Cardiff Jason apologised to the pair for their delayed journey

The Incident Controller for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's journey from London Paddington to Cardiff Central has opened up about the moment the pair were delayed by an hour by two separate situations on their way to an official visit to the city. Chatting on Channel 5's Inside the Railway, the controller, known only as Jason, revealed that train staff had no idea who their VIP passengers would be until their arrival, and felt the pressure to give them a smooth journey to Cardiff. However, disaster struck when a faulty rail joint meant the pair were going to be delayed by ten minutes, which soon stretched to an hour when a second error resulted in their train being moved to a slower track.

Prince Harry and Meghan were late to arrive in Cardiff

Speaking to the camera, Jason said: "Harry and Meghan are now screwed. But there will be extra tea and biscuits in first class. Jokes aside, this is very serious." He later apologised to the couple for keeping their well-wishers waiting, saying: "If you're watching this I do apologise... it doesn't happen all the time. But we got them out of a sticky situation too."

Loading the player... Prince Harry apologised to the crowds for their lateness upon arriving in Cardiff. While shaking hands, he said: "Most of you have freezing cold hands! We're very sorry we're late, blame the trains!" Fans of the royals joked about the typical train delays from London to Cardiff at the time, with one writing: "It's admirable how they're embracing Welsh life so quickly," while another added: "A surprise to absolutely no-one who has ever travelled by train between Cardiff and London." A third person added: "Find it hilarious that Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's train from London Paddington is delayed by about an hour. Welcome to the real Britain guys."

All the best photos from Harry and Meghan's visit to Cardiff