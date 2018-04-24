Have William and Kate dropped a big hint about their baby name? The couple welcomed their third child on Monday 23 April

Following the birth of William and Kate's third baby on Monday, the world is now waiting to find out what the royal couple have decided to name their second son. And it seems they might have dropped a big hint as they posed with their tiny newborn on the steps of the Lindo Wing on Monday evening. As the posed for photographs, William and Kate seemingly scanned the crowd for royal photographer Arthur J Edwards – who also took pictures of William's own birth. The couple then waved in Arthur's direction, before turning their attention to the rest of the press pack. Many fans are now certain that William and Kate have chosen to name their baby boy Arthur – which also stands as the bookies' favourite.

Duchess Kate looks lovingly down at her newborn baby boy outside the Lindo Wing

Arthur certainly has strong ties to the British royal family. It is one of Prince Charles' middle names, one of William's middle name and was also a middle name of the Queen's father, King George VI. Philip is also a contender; William and Charles also have the middle name Philip, and Philip would be a fitting tribute to the Queen's 96-year-old husband, the Duke of Edinburgh. Thomas, meanwhile, appears several times in Kate's family tree, while Albert has been touted as another popular choice, after Queen Victoria's husband Prince Albert, and the Queen's father George, who was actually called Albert Frederik Arthur George.

Arthur is the bookies' favourite for the royal baby name

Katie Baylis, Betfair spokeswoman, said: "It's the news the world has been waiting for since it was announced this morning that Kate had gone into labour and immediately at Betfair it was the boys' names that punters were desperate to back, with Arthur being the big favourite throughout the morning. Now that it has been confirmed we have a new baby Prince, Arthur remains the favourite at 3/1. We have also seen plenty of backing for Thomas and Albert which are both at 7/2, as is Phillip, with punters perhaps thinking that a nod towards the baby's great grandfather would be fitting."

