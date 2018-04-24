Loading the player...

Prince William and Kate Middleton upgrade to seven-seater car for new royal baby The Duke of Cambridge drove his family home from the hospital in the new car on Monday

And baby makes five! With the arrival of Prince William and Kate's new son, the Cambridges are adjusting to life as a bigger family and have made some very practical changes. The couple have upgraded their car to a seven-seater Land Rover to accommodate their three young children and other potential passengers, including their nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo and the family's personal protection officers.

William and Kate's new car is from the brand's Discovery range and is estimated to cost between £46,000 and £60,000. On Monday, fans were given a clear glimpse of the car as William drove his wife and their new baby home. The couple briefly posed for photos and waved to wellwishers on the steps of the Lindo Wing, before going back inside the hospital. William and Kate then re-emerged, and the doting dad expertly secured his son's car seat in the back of the car before whisking his family off.

William drove his family home in the new car

The Duke and Duchess appear to have owned the car since last year although they have rarely been pictured using it. The blue Land Rover was first registered in March 2017, which suggests that the couple had always planned to have a third child. Kensington Palace announced that Kate, 36, was expecting in September, and her due date was confirmed for April.

MORE: Prince George and Princess Charlotte meet baby brother!

The couple introduced their baby boy to the world on Monday

The Duchess gave birth to her baby boy on Monday 23 April at 11:01am. Just seven hours later, Kate made her first appearance with her son outside the hospital. The mum-of-three looked radiant in a red Jenny Packham dress, and sweetly cradled her son as she presented him to the world. Kate did show concern for her newborn as she told her husband, "It's a bit windy. He might get cold. Let's go now," before going back inside the hospital.

MORE: Bookies' favourite for boys' names revealed

William spoke briefly to reporters, saying that he and Kate were "very happy, very delighted", adding: "Thrice the worry now!" He then joked: "We didn't keep you waiting too long this time." Asked about a name, he replied: "You'll find out very soon."