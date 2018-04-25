Loading the player...

Prince William reveals whether he and Kate Middleton are getting any sleep following royal baby's birth Kate gave birth to the couple's third child on Monday

Prince William has opened up about his brand new royal baby during his first engagement since the birth. The doting dad, who is technically on paternity leave, was asked about his wife Kate and their son as he arrived at Westminster Abbey to attend the Anzac Day service. "They're very well thanks," replied William, saying that everyone is "in good form, luckily". The future King added: "Sleeping's going reasonably well so far, so he's behaving himself, which is good."

William, 35, was marking Anzac Day in London with his brother Prince Harry and Harry's fiancée Meghan Markle. The trio attended a service of thanksgiving and commemoration, with William and Meghan greeting each other with a kiss outside the Abbey. It's only been two days since the royal became a father-of-three and while he is on paternity leave, William made a last-minute surprise appearance at the service.

The royal baby is "behaving himself," said William

His wife Kate, 36, welcomed their third child on Monday at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington. The Duchess and her new son made their debut on the hospital steps just seven hours after Kate gave birth. According to the Mirror, a lip reader has revealed what William and Kate said to each other as they presented their son to the world.

GALLERY: Best pictures from the royal baby's public debut

William, Meghan and Harry attended an Anzac Day service in London

William began by asking his wife, "Are you ok with him?" to which Kate replied with a smile, "Yes." Apparently spotting someone in the crowd, the Prince then said: "Look, there he is. Over there" – prompting the couple to wave to the left. "Let's just wave over there," Kate continued, as they waved to the right, before telling her husband: "It's a bit windy. He might get cold. Let's go now." "Sure," William replied.

MORE: Prince George and Princess Charlotte meet their baby brother

After their brief appearance, the couple went back inside and re-emerged just minutes later with their son in his car seat. As the royal couple prepared to drive home to Kensington Palace with their baby boy, William spoke to reporters, saying that he and Kate were "very happy, very delighted", adding: "Thrice the worry now!" He then joked: "We didn't keep you waiting too long this time." Asked about a name, he replied: "You'll find out very soon."