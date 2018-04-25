Loading the player...

Carole Middleton and son James visit Kate and royal baby at Kensington Palace The Prince, whose name has not yet been announced, was born on Monday 23 April

Prince William and Kate's royal baby has had a new set of visitors! The Duchess of Cambridge's mother Carole Middleton and brother James were spotted visiting Kensington Palace on Wednesday, two days after the Prince was born. Carole was also on hand to help with the school run as she was pictured collecting Prince George, four, from school. On Tuesday, Kate's younger sister Pippa Middleton, who is reportedly pregnant with her first child, was pictured leaving the palace, having met her one-day-old nephew in private.

Kensington Palace has yet to reveal the baby's name and title, although an announcement is expected imminently. When Prince George and Princess Charlotte were born, their names were announced two days after the birth, allowing William and Kate to tell their immediate family. The Queen was the first person to find out; when George was born, William called his grandmother on a specially encrypted phone, before informing Kate's parents and siblings and his own father Prince Charles and brother Prince Harry.

Carole and James Middleton were pictured at the palace

The bookies' favourite is Arthur, although Albert and Alexander are also in the running. William teased members of the public during an engagement on Wednesday morning when he attended the Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey. When asked if the baby was called Alexander, William quipped: "Alexander? Funny you should say that." He added of his wife and their new child: "They're very well thanks," saying that everyone is "in good form, luckily". The future King added: "Sleeping's going reasonably well so far, so he's behaving himself, which is good."

Kate gave birth to her third child on Monday

Kate, 36, welcomed their third child on Monday at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington. The family made their debut on the hospital steps just seven hours after Kate gave birth. According to the Mirror, a lip reader has revealed what William and Kate said to each other as they presented their son to the world.

William began by asking his wife, "Are you ok with him?" to which Kate replied with a smile, "Yes." Apparently spotting someone in the crowd, the Prince then said: "Look, there he is. Over there" – prompting the couple to wave to the left. "Let's just wave over there," Kate continued, as they waved to the right, before telling her husband: "It's a bit windy. He might get cold. Let's go now." "Sure," William replied.