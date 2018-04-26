New parents sympathise with dad-of-three Prince William after spotting him fall asleep Prince William appeared to fall asleep at the service, which many think is due to having a newborn baby at home

Royal fans and new parents alike have taken to Twitter to sympathise with Prince William after a video was released that appeared to show the dad-of-three struggling to stay awake during the Anzac Day service in London. The Prince attended the service just two days after welcoming his third child with his wife, Kate, and appeared to drift off to sleep while sat with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Discussing how tiring it must be to be a new dad, one person tweeted: "Poor Prince William! Every parent knows that feeling of overwhelming exhaustion. Unfortunately, William has cameras capturing his unsuccessful fight to stay awake!

Prince William couldn't keep his eyes open

Another person wrote: "Why would people make a big deal about Prince Williams falling asleep? He’s a dad and an overall great person. Putting him in public because he’s tired and falling asleep is ridiculous! At least it shows that he’s doing his job being a husband and a father of three." A third person joked: "I literally feel his struggle here. I've been there hundreds of times & I have never even had a newborn," while another suggested that Meghan should have given him a nudge!

Despite saying that his new baby son was 'sleeping reasonably well', Prince William seemed rather tired during an Anzac Day memorial service on Wednesday, and even appeared to have a mini-sleep pic.twitter.com/EaY9N6nsvK — ITV News (@itvnews) April 26, 2018

STORY: Revealed: What William and Kate said to each other on the steps of the Lindo Wing

Kensington Palace announced the exciting news that Prince William and Kate had welcomed a baby boy on Monday in a statement which read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news.

STORY: Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive to meet their new baby brother