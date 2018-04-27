The royal baby name's surprising Harry Potter link Weasley is our King!

After four days of waiting, the public were delighted to discover that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had named their third child Prince Louis Arthur Charles – but did you spot the royal baby's link to JK Rowling's Harry Potter series and more specifically, the Weasley family? Pottermore pointed the connection out on Twitter, writing: "Louis Arthur Charles, you were named after three iconic Weasleys… #RoyalBabyName." While Arthur is the dad of the Weasley family, Charles (or Charlie) is one of Ron's big brothers, and Louis is the name of Bill and Fleur's youngest son. Funnily enough, Prince George's name could also have been taken from the Weasley brood, as he shares the name with one of the twins, while Prince William shares his name with the eldest brother, Bill!

Prince Louis shares every name with a member of the Weasley family

Fans of Harry Potter were quick to comment on the funny coincidence, with one writing: "Hopefully he's a redhead too," while another referenced a song that appears in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, writing: "Seems like, 'Weasley is our king, Weasley is our king' (or maybe not)." Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry are all thought to be Harry Potter fans, as they attended the Warner Bros. Studio tour together. At the time, Prince William teased Harry for his love of the books, saying: "Harry's just excited to see a real life talking owl... I haven't told him yet that Harry Potter is fictional, so please keep the secret for a little longer." Prince Harry was also spotted with a copy of Harry Potter Film Wizardry on his coffee table during a meeting.

The Duchess of Cambridge's sweetest moments with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince Charles is also a fan of the series, and the Duchess of Cornwall has previously told the Daily Mail: "Sometimes, when we are with my husband in Scotland, he reads [the grandchildren] Harry Potter. And he does all the voices, because he is a brilliant mimic. I'm not very good. I try to do the voices, but acting isn't my forte. But he sits down and they all sit with him. I always think they are going to be wriggling around in the bed, but they sit spellbound."

