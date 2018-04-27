How do you pronounce the royal baby name? Should there be a 'W' in the name or not? Find out here!

Kensington Palace announced that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child is called Prince Louis Arthur Charles on Friday, but the name has been met with a little confusion from some members of the public as to how to pronounce the royal baby's name. So should it be pronounced 'Lewis' or 'Louey'? Since the young Prince is thought to have been named after Prince Philip's uncle, Louis Mountbatten, his name will be pronounced the same way with a silent 's', as in 'Louey'. His big brother, Prince George, also has 'Louis' as a middle name, and is pronounced in the same way.

Prince Louis on the day of his birth

Fans of the royal family have spoken about their confusion regarding the name, with one tweeting: "I need to work on my pronunciation of Louis. I keep getting it wrong and it sounds like Lewis. I swore allegiance to the Crown in 2003 when I became a British citizen, so I need to get my act together," while another added: "So the #royalbabyname is Louis. My only problem with that is I never quite know how to pronounce that name - with or without the S?"

Kensington Palace announced the baby's name four days after the birth in a statement on Twitter which read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge." Fellow Louis, One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson, has reached out to the royal baby, tweeting: "Young Louis welcome to the world. I'll take you under my wing lad. The Adidas tracksuit is in the post!" Others were quick to joke about the connection, with one person writing: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. I knew they were big One Direction fans!"

