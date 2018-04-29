Watch Kate Middleton pronounce the name of her baby, Prince Louis Is it Lou-ey or Lou-is?

After four days of impatient waiting, new parents Prince William and Kate finally announced the name of their second son on Friday. Many were certain it would be Arthur, but the couple, who celebrate seven years of marriage on Sunday, surprised royal fans the world over when they announced the royal baby's official moniker - Prince Louis Arthur Charles. And it was soon after that the guessing game began as to how the name Louis is actually pronounced. Is it Lou-ey or Lou-is? Well, thankfully, Kate herself has given us the correct answer.

A video from William and Kate’s wedding on 29 April 2011 sees the then bride exchanging vows with her love, William, and during the recital she says the Prince’s full name, which includes that of her newborn son.

"I, Catherine Elizabeth, take thee, William Arthur Philip Louis, to my wedded husband, to have and to hold from this day forward, for better, for worse; for richer, for poorer; in sickness and in health; to love and to cherish, till death us do part, according to God's holy law; and thereto I give thee my troth," says Kate, pronouncing Louis the French way (Lou-ey). William himself also recited his full name, confirming the correct pronunciation.

Just like their two older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the royal baby's name has plenty of meaning behind it – plus links to the royal family. Louis is a traditional nod to the Duke of Edinburgh's uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten, and the Duke's maternal grandfather, Prince Louis Alexander of Battenberg. The baby's big brother Prince George also has Louis as a middle name, just like his father William. The name, which is French and German in origin, means "renowned warrior".

Arthur, which was always a popular choice with the bookies, is another of Prince William's middle names, as well as Prince Charles'; it was also a middle name of the Queen's father, King George VI. The regal name calls to mind the legendary King Arthur, who was the mythical leader of the knights of the Round Table. Charles, meanwhile, is a clear nod to Prince Louis' paternal grandfather, the Prince of Wales, whose full name is Prince Charles Philip Arthur George.

