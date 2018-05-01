Children recreate Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's date and it is the cutest thing ever We spoke to the headteacher of the school about their hilariously adorable video

Two pupils from Flakefleet Primary School in Lancashire have recreated a perfect date for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – by going on a trip to Blackpool! Wearing face masks of the engaged couple, who are due to be married on 19 May, the two youngsters skipped on the beach together, played in the arcades, went shopping for handbags and even went dancing at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom! Speaking about filming the adorable video to HELLO!, Flakefleet's headteacher, Dave McPartlin, said: "Brodie and Betsie loved the filming, they were so excited and had great fun with me and one of our teaching assistants. It was lovely seeing the faces of people as we were recording, some people even asked for selfies!"

Brodie and Betsie dressed up as Prince Harry and Meghan

Speaking about the inspiration behind the video, Dave continued: "It was my idea and I think I enjoyed filming as much as the kids did. Have to say, me and my other half really got into the planning and editing - we were pretty proud of our handiwork after a few hours!" He added: "The parents love it, we have had loads of positive comments. We're really proud of our school, we work hard and don't take ourselves too seriously, I hope that comes across! It's a really special place to work - the staff, kids and families all go along with my daft ideas, it is a real privilege to be the head."

STORY: Prince Harry reveals the sweet nickname he has for Meghan Markle

This isn't the only thing the school has planned to celebrate the royal wedding. Dave also revealed that they are planning on throwing their own mock ceremony! He explained: "The day will start with the bridal party being pampered and having their hair and nails done. Some children who get picked out will arrive by helicopter on the school field to liven things up and cause a bit of a stir – they're our VIPs! We'll then make our way over to church in our posh togs and the parents will line the streets and wave flags, the bridal party will be in two horse-drawn carriages. When in the church, our local vicar Ruth Simpson will be conducting a special mock wedding ceremony, complete with choir and rings… We're going to be having two weddings, one for our infant children and one for our juniors so that we can fit everyone in!"

RELATED: This is all the wedding planning Jessica Mulroney and Meghan Markle have been doing this weekend