Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to move into larger, newly renovated Kensington Palace apartment The couple will move into a 21-room house

Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle are reportedly preparing to move into a much larger house at Kensington Palace. The couple will continue to live at their two-bedroom home, Nottingham Cottage, in the palace grounds after their wedding, but as soon as renovation work is finished on the grander Apartment 1, which boasts 21 rooms, Harry and Meghan will make the move.

Building work started as soon as last year, the Daily Mail reports. While the Prince and the former actress announced their engagement to the world in November, workers on the west side of the palace were hurriedly renovating the roof of the building at lightning speed, so as not to draw attention to the scaffolding.

Prince William and Kate live at Apartment 1A, making Harry and Meghan next door neighbours

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, are reportedly keen to move in as soon as possible, to start a family. A source said of Prince William's brother: "He keeps popping round and asking when it will be ready. He seems in a real hurry to move in with Meghan." This will make Harry and Meghan next door neighbours to William and Kate, who live at Apartment 1A. The two apartments are connected by adjoining doors, meaning Harry and Meghan could visit the Cambridges and their young children whenever they choose without being spotted by the press or public.

The couple are keen to move out of their two-bedroom cottage soon

The Queen's cousin the Duke of Gloucester, 73, and his wife the Duchess of Gloucester used to occupy the splendid Apartment 1, but moved out last year to make way for Harry and Meghan. The couple lived there alone as their three children are grown up. The Gloucesters are set to move into a smaller but still comfortable apartment in the palace, soon to be vacated by the Queen's private secretary, Sir Christopher Geidt.

Back in 2014, Princess Michael of Kent suggested that Apartment 1 would be perfect for Harry in the future. She told Tatler that the Gloucesters are "rattling around this huge space and I think Prince Harry might go there. Then they'd be next door to each other – very good move".