Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don’t need their wedding banns read

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don't need their wedding banns read, the Church of England has confirmed. Wedding banns are typically a legal requirement in Church of England weddings, which means that your plans to marry are announced in church on three Sundays in the three months ahead of your wedding. However, according to the Church of England's spokesperson, the couple's choice of chapel means that the declaration isn't necessary as St. George's Chapel is a Royal Perculiar.

Chatting to HELLO!, the spokesman said: "Marriage Banns are only read where services take place in a parish church. Weddings conducted in a Royal Peculiar or other churches or chapels which are not parish churches require a special licence." The couple will tie the knot in Windsor on May 19, and Meghan was baptised back in March in order to join the Church of England. The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, spoke about performing the baptism, telling ITV News: "It was very special. It was beautiful, sincere and very moving. It was a great privilege... You know at the heart of it is two people who have fallen in love with each other, who are committing their lives to each other with the most beautiful words and profound thoughts, who do it in the presence of God."

Justin will also be officiating the couple's wedding, and spoke about preparing for the wedding of the year, telling BBC Coventry & Warwickshire: "I'm always nervous at weddings because it is such an important day for the couple, whoever they are. I've made a couple of cack-handed mistakes over the last couple of weddings I've been involved in and I'm thinking this is probably not a good moment to make it a hat-trick."

