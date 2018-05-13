Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s private wedding list revealed: see their home choices The couple have selected items from Soho House

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle graciously requested donations to charity in lieu of wedding gifts for their marriage next weekend, the popular couple do of course have members of close family and friends who will insist on buying the pair a celebratory present to mark the happy occasion. And it has emerged that as well as selecting seven charitable organisations which reflected their "shared values", and to whom they'd love their wedding guests to donate on their behalf, they have also signed up for a wedding list at the exclusive Soho House members' club.

These cinema chairs cost £2,495

The Sunday Times has discovered that the list, for members of their close inner circle, contains a number of stunning home items, presumably to furnish their future home, Apartment 1, which is currently being refurbished next door to Prince William and Duchess Kate's home in Kensington Palace. The couple's marital home will have 21 rooms (as opposed to the two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage in which they currently reside) so there will be plenty of opportunity for interior decor. And judging by the couple's wedding list, they have very good taste!

Items from the Soho House gift list

The Soho House wedding list, which can be personally curated by each couple, includes a number of stunning items, from Lexington chandeliers to Portobello silver cashmere throws. And the contemporary furniture on offer (cinema arm chairs in red or green mohair - £2,495, and cosy emperor beds for £2,095) suggests this couple have a very modern style - in contrast to the Cambridges, who favour antiques and classic styles.

The couple hope most guests will donate to charity in their name instead of give them presents

There are options for all budgets on the Soho House wedding list, from big ticket items to duvets, champagne coups and even their famous Cowshed beauty products. The fact that Harry and Meghan have signed up for a wedding registry here is rather romantic too; their first date took place at Soho House in London nearly two years ago and Meghan's 'hen do' - or girls' weekend away - took place in March this year, at the luxurious Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds.

Items from the Soho House gift list

While most close friends and family will likely stick to the couple's requests and buy them items from their selected wedding list, there is one member of the royal family who is expected to go off-list with her gift. As HELLO! previously reported, the Queen is expected to give the couple their very own stately home, just as she did with Prince William and Kate when they married in 2011.

The Queen bestowed Anmer Hall – one of her most luxurious houses on her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk – to William and Kate in 2013, two years after their wedding when it was finally ready. It's not yet known which property the monarch has reserved for Harry and Meghan, but she may well gift York Cottage to the happy couple.