Prince Louis spotted for the first time since leaving hospital The little Prince was spending some time with the family nanny

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's baby son, Louis, has been spotted for the first time since the royal couple introduced him to the world on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's hospital on 23 April. The little Prince, who is just three weeks old, was spotted being taken for a stroll in Kensington Gardens with the family nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who wasn't in her usual uniform and was with a protection officer, presumably as the Gardens are a public place.

Kensington Palace previously released snaps of Prince Louis

Kensington Palace recently confirmed that the infant will not be attending the royal wedding with his parents and siblings, which is believed to be because he is too young to at such a big affair. HELLO!'s royal correspondent, Emily Nash, had previously said that it would make sense for Prince Louis to stay at home with the children's nanny, or even with grandmother Carole Middleton. She said: "William and Kate will both be busy on the wedding day, as he carries out his best man duties and she oversees George and Charlotte’s involvement in the ceremony. I would expect nanny Maria Borrallo or Carole Middleton to be on hand to look after Prince Louis while they are in St George’s Chapel. But as he will be less than a month old, I’m sure Kate will want him nearby, even if we don’t see him at the service."

Loading the player...

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton officially register Prince Louis' birth – see certificate

The Duke and Duchess recently shared new photos of Prince Louis with his big sister, Princess Charlotte. The adorable shots, which were taken by Kate, show the baby Prince wide awake while dressed in delicate white outside and propped up on a cushion, while another shows Princess Charlotte cuddling her new little brother and giving him a kiss on the forehead. The sweet new images come after William and Kate decided not to release any official pictures for Princess Charlotte's third birthday.

MORE: How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spending their final days before the royal wedding