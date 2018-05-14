Who is paying for the royal wedding? Everything you need to know Find out who will foot the bill for the UK's most expensive wedding of the decade

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on 19 May, but who is paying for the extravagant affair? The wedding has been estimated to cost around £32million, with policing around the event thought to be costing anything from £6.3million to £30million, as thousands of well-wishers will be flocking to Windsor to watch the couple take their first journey together as husband and wife in a carriage procession. Prince William and Kate's wedding security rain a similarly pricey tab, and totalled at around £23.7million, notably less than Harry and Meghan's big day.

Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding will cost a hefty £32million

How much is the royal wedding costing?

Kensington Palace have confirmed that that Royal family will be paying for the 'core aspects' of the wedding, and released a statement which read: "As was the case with the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Royal Family will pay for the core aspects of the wedding, such as the church service, the associated music, flowers, decorations, and the reception afterwards." The costs of the food and drink, invitations, flowers and outdoor marquee are expected to be around the £2million mark. According to Bride Book, £479,000 will go on food and drink, £110,000 will go on flowers, and £130,000 will go on production and decoration, while £300,000 will go on music.

Is the taxpayer paying for the royal wedding?

It is also expected that Meghan will cover the cost for her own wedding dress, a gesture which Kate also made with her six-figure Alexander McQueen gown back in 2011. Speaking about Meghan's contribution, the author of Harry, Life, Loss and Love, Katie Nicholl, said: "My sources tell eye that Meghan wants to make a contribution to the wedding. She's a feminist and a wealthy and independent woman and the fact is that pretty much all of the wedding cost are being picked up by the royal family." It is thought that taxpayers will be paying the security costs for the day.

