Royal wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski arrives in the UK for Prince Harry's nuptials Prince Harry and Meghan's engagement pictures were taken by Alexi

With two days to go until the royal wedding, famed photographer Alexi Lubomirski is the latest guest to arrive in the UK. The British-born photographer is responsible for taking the official all-important pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day on Saturday. He took to his Instagram page on Thursday to share a picture, revealing that he had landed. His followers immediately wished him good luck for task he has been enlisted to do, with one writing: "Can't wait to see how you capture this history. You deserve to be there - such a talent." Another added: "Huge good luck for Saturday!!!! You'll smash it!"

Alexi Lubomirski captured the couple's engagement pictures

Kensington Palace confirmed in April that Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, have picked Alexi to take their official photographs. The couple, who will tie the knot in front of thousands of well-wishers on Saturday, previously enlisted the celebrity and fashion photographer to capture their official engagement portraits, which were taken at Frogmore House, Windsor, and released in December. "I could not be more thrilled or honoured to photograph this historic occasion," Alexi said at the timed. "Having taken Prince Harry and Ms Markle's engagement photos, it brings me such joy to be able to witness again, the next chapter in this wonderful love story."

MORE: Everything you need to know about Alexi Lubomirski

The photographer has revealed he is in the UK

Last year, Alexi opened up about the engagement shoot, describing the job as "easy" because the royal pair were "deliciously in love". He told E! News: "It was nutty. It was a very surreal end to the year because it came out of nowhere. I think one of Meghan's friends saw me on Instagram, that I was in England during the announcement of the engagement, and I was told later that this person said to her, 'You should meet Alexi. He's great. You'd love him', and that was it."

RELATED: See Prince Harry and Meghan's official engagement photos

Loading the player...

Speaking about the pair's chemistry, he said: "When I went to meet them we were talking about what I saw as the pictures and as we talked they kept glancing at each other, and when they glanced at each other, they'd smile and giggle." He added: "It was one of the easiest, most joyful jobs because they were so deliciously in love." Alexi's wife, Giada, also spoke about his stunning photos, saying: "I was so incredibly proud of my husband and I couldn't think of anyone better than him because he's a romantic at heart."

STORY: Sir Elton John to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding