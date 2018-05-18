This isn't the first time Prince Charles has walked a bride down the aisle Prince Charles previously walked a family friend down the aisle - find out who!

Kensington Palace have confirmed that Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle on her wedding day to Prince Harry in a statement which read: "Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George's Chapel on her Wedding Day." However, this will not be the first time that Prince Charles has accompanied a bride down the aisle on her wedding day. The future King of England also supported the Mountbatten heiress, Alexandra Knatchbull, as she married Thomas Hooper. Alexandra was the great granddaughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten, who Prince Charles was very close to and saw as a father figure during his childhood. Such was their bond that he gave his eldest son, Prince William, Louis as a middle name, who then passed it on to his two sons, Prince George (who has Louis as a middle name) and Prince Louis.

Prince Charles walked Alexandra down the aisle

Prince Charles was also a close friend of Alexandra's father, Lord Brabourne, who was unfortunately too ill to carry out the role on the day. Instead, Charles stepped in to perform the father-of-the-bride duties, and held Alexandra's hand as they walked down the aisle at Romsey Abbey. The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and Queen Sofia of Spain were all guests at the society wedding. Speaking about their special day, Reverend Canon Tim Sledge, who conducted the service, said: "They've put a huge amount of effort, thought and care into it. It’s got that personal touch. The most important thing is that Alexandra and Thomas have the most memorable day that they possibly can."

Prince Charles will accompany Meghan

Prince Harry's father stepped in to accompany his future daughter-in-law after her own father, Thomas Markle, dropped out of the wedding due to health problems. Releasing a statement about her dad, Meghan wrote: "Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health. I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday."

