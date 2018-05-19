Proud parents Prince Charles and Doria Ragland are all smiles after royal wedding Prince Charles and Doria Ragland looked to be in good spirits as they left the chapel together

Prince Charles chatted away to Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, as the pair accompanied each other out of St George's Chapel following the royal wedding ceremony. It is tradition for the father-of-the-groom and mother-of-the-bride to leave the church together, and the future King of England and Doria seemed to be at ease in each other's company after their children tied the knot. Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cornwall stood by the pair as she left the church, instead of Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, who pulled out of the nuptials earlier this week due to health issues.

Charles chatted to Doria

Prince Charles was dressed to the nines for the occasion, while Doria looked stunning in a pale green Burberry ensemble. The proud mother-of-the-bride couldn't help but smile as she heard cheers and applause from the thousands of fans gathered in Windsor as the newly married couple exited the church. Doria broke tradition earlier in the day when she accompanied Meghan to the chapel, while Prince Charles walked her daughter down the aisle. Doria was no doubt a proud mum on Saturday and helped her daughter adjust her wedding dress several times ahead of the ceremony. The bride looked stunning in a Givenchy gown and wore her hair up. She and her mother have a close relationship, and Doria accompanied Meghan to the Invictus Games, which was the first time Meghan made an official public appearance at Harry's side.

Doria looked beautiful in a Burberry ensemble

Where is Meghan's father?

Thomas was unfortunately unable to attend the royal wedding due to health issues. There was some doubt whether he would attend after he dropped out when it was discovered that he had been working with paparazzi to stage photos, saying he didn't want to cause Meghan any embarrassment. He then said he'd like to attend but was unable due to undergoing a heart operation, telling TMZ: "They [doctors] will go in and clear blockage, repair damage and put a stent where it is needed." Meghan released a statement regarding his attendance, which read: "Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health. I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday."

Has Prince Charles already met Doria?

Doria and Prince Charles were already acquainted ahead of the royal wedding as she met the royal family, including the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Camilla, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, at a private meeting which took place at Buckingham Palace in the days before the wedding. Prince Charles and Camilla have previously spoken of their delight at Harry's engagement to Meghan. Speaking about their wedding, Charles said: "It's absolutely marvellous. I'm sure it will be a very special day for everybody," while Camilla added: "It's very nice, all very exciting." As per tradition, Prince Charles first made the announcement of the couple's engagement via Clarence House in a statement which read: "His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course. His Royal Highness and Ms Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms Markle's parents."

Prince Charles accompanied Meghan down the aisle

What does Prince Harry think of Doria?

Prince Harry spoke about his fondness for Doria in their first TV interview as an engaged couple. Speaking about Harry getting to know her family and friends, Meghan said: "Both my parents and my close friends were concerned, because we got very quickly swept up in a media storm that, as I shared, was not part of my life before that. But they also had never seen me so happy. And I think also once my friends were able to really meet Harry, and my mum, who we've spent a lot of time with, who is so much fun," with Harry adding: "Her mum's amazing." It appears that Harry wasn't able to meet Meghan's dad ahead of the wedding. However, the Suits actress revealed that the Prince has spoken to her father over the phone, explaining in their engagement interview: "Everybody was really happy. And he's talked to my dad a few times, hasn't been able to meet him just yet, but it's all been - it's all been worth every effort."

Prince Harry gets along well with Doria

Which other royals had important roles at the wedding?

Although father-of-the-groom is an important role, Prince Charles wasn't the only royal to have a special part to play in Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding. Prince William was Harry's best man, just as Prince Harry was for him back in 2011 during his wedding to Kate Middleton, and was full of smiles as he watched his little brother tie the knot. Harry's niece and nephew, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, also took part in the wedding as bridesmaid and pageboy respectively. Dressed in a white frock, the three-year-old Princess looked adorable while walking down the aisle with her fellow five bridesmaids, Remi, Rylan, Florence, Ivy and Zalie, while Prince George wore a smart suit with the couple's other pageboys, Jasper, Brian and John.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were involved in the wedding

Did Harry's mum's family have a role in the wedding?

Prince Harry invited Princess Diana's three siblings along to the wedding and had his aunt, Lady Jane Fellowes, do a special reading during the ceremony at St George's Chapel. The couple previously said that they are honoured to have Lady Jane representing her family while celebrating the memory of Harry's mother. Prince Harry also had Meghan's engagement ring handmade with diamonds from his mother's jewellery collection, saying it was "to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together". Speaking about the ring, Meghan said: "I think everything about Harry's thoughtfulness is - and the inclusion of that and obviously not being able to meet his mum it's so important to me to - to know that she's a part of this with us. And I think in being able to meet his aunts and - and also like Julia and just different people who were so important to his mum, I'm able to, in some way, know a part of her through them and of course through him."