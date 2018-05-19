The best reactions to Bishop Michael Curry's powerful sermon at the royal wedding Celebrities and royals were all smiles during the upbeat address

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had their moment in the spotlight on Saturday when they married at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, yet another surprise star of the show has got the world talking – and that's American Bishop Michael Curry. The preacher, who is the 27th Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church, gave a powerful sermon during the ceremony as he quoted Dr Martin Luther King and referenced French thinker Pierre Teilhard de Chardin. His upbeat address titled The Power of Love captured the imagination of the wedding guests and viewers alike, with many smiling as the pastor gave his passionate speech.

Harry and Meghan during their wedding ceremony

Video clips have appeared on Youtube showing celebrity guests such as David Beckham and Elton John thoroughly enjoying the sermon and the royal family couldn't help but smile at some points in the address – the Duchess of Cambridge's glance at the Duchess of Cornwall was priceless! Even Meghan and Harry had a chuckle at one part.

Over on Twitter, the public shared their love for the African-American Bishop. Supermodel Naomi Campbell wrote: "Glued to the royal wedding has me in tears!! This is so beautiful." Referring to the pastor's address, she added: "Yes ... taking it to church!! Pastor 'when love is the way'." Paralympic Gold Medallist Giles Long tweeted: "Rev Michael Curry is absolutely ripping it up! Go big or go home. Amen." One Twitter user wrote: "I'll play the sermon over and over again… indeed one of the most remarkable moments of the #royalwedding." Another posted: "He brought the soul, he brought the fire… he brought the ipad!"

During his address, Michael Curry said: "The late Dr Martin Luther King, Jr once said, and I quote: 'We must discover the power of love, the redemptive power of love. And when we discover that, we will be able to make of this old world a new world, or love is the only way. There's power in love. Don't underestimate it. Don't even over-sentimentalise it. There's power - power in love. If you don't believe me, think about a time when you first fell in love. The whole world seemed to centre around you and your beloved."

At the end of his sermon, even the Bishop realised he had spoken for quite a while and said: "We need to get y'all married."