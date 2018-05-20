Prince Charles was the perfect gentleman at the royal wedding The Prince of Wales went out of his way to welcome Meghan and her mother into the family

The Prince of Wales showed his chivalrous side at the royal wedding by making both Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland truly feel like part of the family. Charles, who had only met Meghan's mother for the first time earlier this week, appeared to go out of his way to make Doria feel welcome on what was sure to be an overwhelming day for her.

The future King chatted to Doria as they stood outside St George's Chapel following the wedding ceremony, while Prince Harry and Meghan made their way into their carriage for the procession. He then led both Doria and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, down the steps, with each woman linking their arm through his as they exited the venue.

Prince Charles linked arms with Meghan's mum Doria as they left the chapel

Prince Charles also stepped in at short notice to walk Meghan up the aisle when it was confirmed that her father Thomas Markle would no longer be able to attend after having heart surgery. The 70-year-old said he was "pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way" in a statement released by Kensington Palace on Friday.

Meghan's mother met members of the royal family for the first time this week, after she flew in from her home in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Doria was invited for tea with Charles and Camilla at their London residence, Clarence House, alongside Prince Harry and Meghan. And on Friday afternoon she was introduced to the Queen, Prince William, Kate and their children at Windsor Castle, ahead of the nuptials.

Prince Charles walked Meghan Markle up the aisle

Doria is very close to Meghan, so it's no wonder the royals also want to make her feel like part of the family. Meghan spoke about her mother meeting Prince Harry in the couple's engagement interview, saying: "I'm sure the onset, both my parents and my close friends were concerned, because we got very quickly swept up in a media storm that, as I shared, was not part of my life before that. But they also had never seen me so happy. And I think also once my friends - excuse me, were able to - to really meet Harry, and my mum, who we've spent a lot of time with, who is so much fun." Harry added: "Her mum's amazing."