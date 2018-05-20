Royal Palace create bio page for Meghan Markle – but it misses off important detail Meghan became The Duchess of Sussex following the royal wedding on Saturday 19 May

Meghan Markle – now known as the Duchess of Sussex – has now been given her own bio page on the Royal Palace website, but it misses out one very important detail. While the page mentions in great detail about her charity and humanitarian work for countless organisations, it fails to talk about her career as an actress. Instead, it simply brushes on the fact she was "filming in Toronto," while she undertook voluntary work in a soup kitchen in Canada between 2011-2013. Meghan worked on the programme, helping to ensure that "leftover meals from the set" were donated to local homeless shelters.

Meghan Markle's career as an actress has been left out of her Royal Palace bio

The biography also mentions Meghan's incredible campaign for gender equality at the age of 11. Meghan had watched an advert for Ivory dishwasher soap which said "women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans," which led to Meghan writing a letter asking for the "sexist" language to be changed from "women" to "people". "These early experiences helped to shape her lifelong commitment to causes such as social justice and women's empowerment," the bio states.

Prior to getting engaged to Prince Harry at the end of 2017, Meghan was starring in Suits, playing much-loved paralegal Rachel Zane. The 37-year-old was close to her co-stars having worked on the show for seven years, and made sure to invite them to her wedding. Those invited included Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman, who prior to the wedding appeared on NBC's TODAY Show to talk about their friend's royal romance. "We called ourselves the sister wives…we were with each other for longer than we went to college or high school with our friends so we became family, we’re still family so this is a wonderful family affair," Sarah, who plays Donna Paulson, said.

Meghan's biography was made after her wedding to Prince Harry

While Meghan's biography doesn’t mention her acting career – leading some fans to question why, the biography for the Duchess of Cambridge equally doesn’t talk about her work prior to being a member of the royal family. Kate was an accessory buyer for British high street brand Jigsaw before she married William in 2011. A spokeswoman for Jigsaw said at the time: "We can confirm that Kate joined our staff two or three weeks ago as an accessory buyer for Jigsaw and Jigsaw Junior. We can't comment any further."