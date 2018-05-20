No one caught Meghan Markle's royal wedding bouquet – here's why The bride and groom celebrated their reception at Frogmore House in Windsor

The throwing of the bouquet is one of the highlights of any wedding, but Meghan Markle missed out on the tradition, and for a very good reason. Several royal brides choose to keep their bouquet and have it sent to Westminster Abbey, where it is typically laid on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior. Meghan's flowers were sent to the Abbey on Sunday, the day after her wedding.

The Queen Mother started the sweet tradition when she married King George VI in 1923, in memory of her brother Fergus, who was killed in 1915 at the Battle of Loos during the First World War. The grave stands as a tribute to those who lost their lives in the First World War and to all those who have died since in international military conflict. The tradition has been followed by many brides, including the Queen, Princess Diana and the Duchess of Cambridge.

Meghan's bouquet was gorgeous and perfectly complemented her sleek and elegant wedding dress. Much like every bride, Meghan chose flowers that had a special significance to her. She opted for Forget-Me-Nots, Princess Diana's favourite flowers, in honour of Harry's late mother. She also included scented sweet peas, lily of the valley, astilbe, jasmine and astrantia, which were all bound with a naturally dyed, raw silk ribbon.

Her husband Harry also handpicked several flowers from the couple's private garden at their home at Kensington Palace, which he gave to their florist Philippa Craddock to be added to Meghan's bouquet. The former Suits actress also carried a sprig of myrtle in her bouquet – a royal family tradition that dates back to 1840, when Queen Victoria married Prince Albert. Myrtle, the emblem of matrimony, symbolises love and hope and has been used in royal brides' bouquets since the 19th century.