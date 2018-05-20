Did you catch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second royal wedding kiss? See the photos The couple first kissed for the public outside the church

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delighted fans with their first kiss outside St George's Chapel as they emerged as man and wife on Saturday. Crowds were hoping they would indulge the public with a second kiss straight after – like Prince William and Kate did in 2011 – but Harry and Meghan instead made their way down the church steps for the carriage procession.

A few minutes into the parade though, the newlyweds stole a second kiss as they were driven around Windsor in their horse-pulled Ascot Landau carriage. Crowds who witnessed the moment cheered in delight, as did viewers at home who had tuned in for the all-day coverage.

The couple stole another kiss in the carriage

Harry and Meghan's first kiss, which happened minutes earlier, was just as romantic. Fans who had waited patiently outside the church in the hope of seeing the bride and groom were rewarded with the sweet moment just after 1pm. According to a lip reader, Meghan asked her Prince: "Do we kiss?" "Yes," Harry smiled and replied, before leaning in.

A couple's first kiss is one of the most anticipated moments of any wedding and Harry and Meghan did not disappoint. Back in 2011 at Prince William and Kate's nuptials, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge indulged fans with not one but two kisses. The couple stepped out onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet the tens of thousands of people who were standing along the Mall.

"Oh wow, this is amazing," Kate said at the time. William said, "Go on, a little kiss, go on," as they shared their first kiss on the balcony. As crowds chanted to "kiss her again", the Prince said: "Shall we do another kiss? One more kiss? One more, come on." Kate happily obliged, kissing her husband again for the crowds and the cameras.