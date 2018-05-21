WATCH: Mother-of-the-bride Doria Ragland's looks of love during the royal wedding The mother-of-the-bride stole the show on Saturday with her sweet demeanour

It was clear for everyone to see how moved Doria Ragland was when she watched her daughter, Meghan Markle, marry the man of her dreams, Prince Harry, at a ceremony which was watched by millions across the world on Saturday. The mother-of-the bride, who was sat alone in the quire at St George's Chapel, was clearly overcome with emotion. Just moments before the nuptials, the American yoga teacher was seen sharing a sweet and reassuring exchange with her future son-in-law, who appeared equally as nervous.

Doria Ragland stole the spotlight with her endearing demeanour on Saturday

No doubt feeling overwhelmed by her surroundings, Doria, 61, was seen welling up as tears filled her eyes when Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, said their vows and were pronounced husband and wife. The proud mum-of-one has since been widely praised on social media for her role in the historic wedding. "The mother of the bride looks beautiful! Was moved by how she stood alone, knowing the world was watching her, strong and composed! Respect to you," tweeted one fan, while another said: "How I admire Doria Ragland. She's there all alone - not another friend or child in sight - and has represented her daughter (and America, incidentally!) with 100% dignity and class. Lovely."

Doria was dressed beautifully in a pale green day coat and dress with white floral embroidery by Oscar de la Renta. Earlier in the day, she broke tradition by accompanying Meghan to the wedding, while Prince Charles walked her daughter down the aisle. Meghan and her mother have a close relationship - with the social worker joining her and Harry at the Invictus Games. In the days leading up to the wedding, Doria was introduced to Prince Charles and the rest of the royal family, including the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Camilla, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, at a private meeting which took place at Buckingham Palace.

