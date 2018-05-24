Prince William nominated for Celebrity Dad of the Year award alongside Simon Thomas and Rio Ferdinand The Duke of Cambridge became a father for the third time following Prince Louis' birth in April

The Duke of Cambridge is a doting dad to three children under the age of five, and despite the continuing public interest in the future King's family, he has always put his family first – and is determined to make sure his children have as much privacy as possible in their early years. And with this in mind, there is little wonder William – dad to Prince George, four, Princess Charlotte, three, and one-month-old Prince Louis - has been shortlisted for the Celebrity Dad of the Year 2018 award.

Prince William has been nominated for the Celebrity Dad of the Year award

RELATED: Relive the moment Prince Louis was introduced to the world

William joins other famous fathers, including Liam Payne and Simon Cowell, as well as Rio Ferdinand and Simon Thomas – who have both lost their wives in the past few years. Former Blue Peter presenter Simon is still coming to terms with the devastating sudden loss of his wife Gemma, who died suddenly in November 2017. Gemma had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia, a type of blood cancer that affects the bone marrow, just three days before her death. Simon regularly updates fans on his grief and has taken to writing daily letters to his son Ethan, eight, to help him cope with the loss of his mother.

Loading the player...

Rio, meanwhile, was left heartbroken after the death of his wife Rebecca in 2015 following her battle with breast cancer. The footballer has since gone on to win a BAFTA TV award for the best Single Documentary prize for his film, Being Mum and Dad, which focuses on him bringing up his three young children alone.

William is a very hands-on dad

RELATED: Kate reveals her favourite thing to do with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Both William and Kate have a close bond with their children, something which was evident at the royal wedding. The pair were seen doting on their oldest two children George and Charlotte as they undertook their roles as page boy and bridesmaid on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's special day. Earlier in the week, meanwhile, Kate gave a rare glimpse into the Cambridge family's private life in an open letter to support the Children's Hospice Week. In the letter of support, organised by Together for Short Lives, the Duchess revealed how she cherishes "simple family moments" with her children, such as "playing outside together."