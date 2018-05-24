Princess Charlotte secretly took charge of other children at royal wedding The three-year-old ran the show!

Fans have become used to Princess Charlotte's endearing displays of confidence. The three-year-old loves giving a little royal wave to the crowds and always seems to be enjoying herself when spotted in public. And now it turns out, Charlotte was secretly running the show at the royal wedding! According to People, Prince William and Kate's daughter took charge of the other young bridesmaids and pageboys in Meghan Markle's bridal party.

"She was really sweet," a royal wedding guest said. "There was one girl who wanted to go and she said, 'No you can't go yet. We have to wait until we are asked.' She was really organised." Charlotte looked adorable as she walked down the aisle behind her auntie Meghan, holding hands with Prince Harry's goddaughters, Zalie Warren, two, and Florence van Cutsem, three.

Charlotte was 'really organised' at the royal wedding

After carrying out their duties, the ten-strong bridal party were certainly rewarded. The Cambridges' nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo was on hand to look after the children during the ceremony, and pulled out the classic trick that many parents can relate to – giving the youngsters sweets. The guest added to People: "I was sitting right in front of [Maria] and she was bribing the youngest bridesmaid with Peppa Pig and Smarties, which was quite funny."

MORE: The cutest photos of Kate on mummy duty with George and Charlotte

Loading the player...

As she does at most appearances, Princess Charlotte managed to share some of the spotlight at the royal wedding. Harry's niece left the church with mum Kate after the ceremony and was pictured adorably sneezing on the steps of St George's Chapel. Charlotte politely put her hand over her mouth and squeezed her eyes shut as she let out the sneeze, and quickly went back to waving at the crowd.

MORE: George and Charlotte are adorable in official wedding photos

Her big brother Prince George, meanwhile, held onto his dad Prince William's hand and looked slightly tired after the hour-long service. The little Prince, who was adorable in a black shirt, jacket and matching trousers, was one of the four page boys at the royal wedding.