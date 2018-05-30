Princess Eugenie doesn't want to be a royal in her next life – find out why The bride-to-be has got other plans instead…

Princess Eugenie is a working member of the royal family, who regularly carries out royal engagements while at the same time working as an associate director at art gallery Hauser & Wirth in London. However, while the creative bride-to-be has a successful career, she has very different plans for her next life! Taking to her newly-opened Instagram account, the 28-year-old revealed that she has found her calling as a comedian instead. Eugenie shared a photo of herself taken from the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award ceremony at Buckingham Palace last week, showing her standing in front of a group of people laughing. "So lovely meeting the incredible Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award achievers and their families @dofeuk. In my next life looks like I could be a comedian."

Princess Eugenie has other plans for her next life!

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with many in admiration of her floral dress. "That dress really suits you," one wrote, while another said: "I love your dress, pretty for a Princess." A third added: "Amazing dress you look stunning!! Where is it from?? Please." Eugenie's dress was by Alice & Olivia, and set her back £450. The white summary frock is made in a lightweight fabric cut with kimono sleeves and a wrap-over neckline, and is adorned in a vibrant floral print.

Prior to the DofE celebrations – which were also attended by other members of the royal family, including Prince William, Princess Beatrice, Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward – Eugenie was last seen in public at her cousin Prince Harry's royal wedding to Meghan Markle. Eugenie was joined by her fiancé Jack Brooksbank, making it a particular special outing for the couple, who are due to marry at the same church, St George's Chapel, on 12 October.

Eugenie's dress proved popular with her fans

The Princess' engagement was announced in January via the palace. Jack and Eugenie also appeared on The One Show, where they opened up about the proposal in Nicaragua. Eugenie revealed that it was an "incredible moment" when her partner of seven years asked her to be his wife, and that she "cried" when he proposed. Sarah has also been vocal about her excitement about the big day, having posted numerous photos and messages of congratulations to the happy couple on social media following the news.