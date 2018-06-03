Ant and Dec and Holly Willoughby are followed on Instagram by THIS royal The stars have proved popular with members of the royal family

An increasing number of members of the royal family are on social media, with Princess Eugenie opening her own Instagram account earlier in the year – delighting fans in the process by giving them an insight into her life. And on close inspection, her mum, Sarah, Duchess of York, enjoys following a number of popular celebrities on her own Instagram account, including This Morning's Holly Willoughby, Ant and Dec, and One Direction's Liam Payne. Sarah also follows TV chef Jamie Oliver and Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones, as well as style guru Trinny Woodall. David and Victoria Beckham – who were both in attendance at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding last month – are also among the 822 people the Duchess has chosen to follow.

Sarah Ferguson follows many celebrities on Instagram

Sarah's daughter Eugenie meanwhile, only follows 18 people, including her mum, and the official Royal Family Instagram account. The only celebrity Eugenie currently follows is Ellie Goulding, who has long been part of Eugenie and sister Princess Beatrice's friendship circle and is a firm family friend of the royals. Last year, just before Eugenie announced her engagement to Jack Brooksbank, she enjoyed a double date with him, Ellie and Caspar Jopling while in New York.

Eugenie, like her mum, regularly posts on social media, most recently sharing a never-before-seen family photo of her and Beatrice as little girls with their parents Sarah and Prince Andrew. She captioned the adorable snap: "90s flashback with Bea and parents to when my father commanded HMS Cottesmore... @hrhthedukeofyork @sarahferguson15." Reminiscing about her dad's impressive naval career, the Princess could be seen wearing a sweet white dress emblazoned with the ship's moniker, as could Beatrice.

Princess Eugenie recently shared a throwback photo of her family on her own Instagram account

It's an exciting time for the York family, with Eugenie set to marry Jack on 12 October at the same venue – St George's Chapel, Windsor – as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Princess' engagement to long-time partner Jack Brooksbank was announced in January via the palace. Jack and Eugenie also appeared on The One Show, where they opened up about the proposal in Nicaragua. Eugenie revealed that it was an "incredible moment" when her boyfriend of seven years asked her to be his wife, and that she "cried" when he proposed. Sarah has also been vocal about her excitement about the big day, having posted numerous photos and messages of congratulations to the happy couple on social media following the news.