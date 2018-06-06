The reason Princess Eugenie is one of the only royals allowed an Instagram account The 28-year-old is the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York

Princess Eugenie launched her own Instagram account in March, and has been delighting royal fans by giving them a glimpse into her private life, something not many members of the royal family have been able to do. Following her engagement to the Duke of Sussex in November, the Duchess of Sussex deactivated her social media accounts, and shut down her lifestyle blog The Tig, in order to follow protocol. However, there is a reason why Eugenie is allowed to have her own social media account, while other royals including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry don’t.

Princess Eugenie said she wants to use her Instagram account to share her causes and passions

Eugenie is allowed to have an active social media presence because she isn’t a working member of the royal family. Instead, she works full time at Hauser & Wirth, a contemporary art gallery in London where she has spent the past three years working. In 2017, she received her promotion from associate director to director at the firm. When she got her job in 2015, a representative for the art house told HELLO!: "Princess Eugenie has joined Hauser & Wirth as an associate director, and we are delighted to have her as part of the team."

MORE: Princess Eugenie pays sweet tribute to fiancé Jack Brooksbank with her hat

Loading the player...

While Eugenie doesn’t undertake official engagements like cousins William and Harry, she often attends charity events along with other members of the royal family, more often than not accompanied by her sister Princess Beatrice, 29, who has a Twitter account, and often features in Eugenie's Instagram posts. Her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York also have Instagram, although Andrew's is run by his office. When Eugenie first opened her Instagram account, she said: "I hope to use this platform to share the causes, passions and people close to my heart."

Eugenie's las posted a never-before-seen throwback photo of her family

MORE: Princess Eugenie has been breaking this royal fashion rule

Eugenie only follows 18 people on her account, including her mum and the official Royal Family Instagram. Her last photo – posted on Saturday – was of her and Beatrice with their parents as little girls. "90s flashback with Bea and parents to when my father commanded HMS Cottesmore... @hrhthedukeofyork@sarahferguson15," she captioned the picture. Sarah often shares photos of her children on social media too, most recently one of Eugenie at a recent Buckingham Palace garden party, which she captioned: "So proud of my daughter @princesseugenie."