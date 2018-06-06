Revealed: The one thing Prince William misses doing now that he is a dad of three The Duke of Cambridge became a dad for the third time in April

While Prince William enjoys nothing more than spending time with his three young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, there is one thing he misses greatly now that he is a father to three young children. During a visit to the Isle of Man on Wednesday, the Duke reminisced about big biking trips, which he "absolutely loves". William had the chance to sit on a handbuilt Norton SG7 at the Isle of Man TT Races, an annual motorcycle race. "I'm a father of three, I have to tone it down," he confessed, adding: "I miss the big trips, for me biking was always about being with everybody else."

Prince William became a dad for the third time in April following Prince Louis' birth

William also remembered going biking with his brother Prince Harry, revealing that the pair used to ride scramblers and "basically try and hit each other." A keen biker from a young age, William – who had been chatting to Stuart Garner, the chief executive and owner of Norton Motorcycles – was described as "a bike guy" who "understands motorbikes". Stuart added: "He was just saying being on a dirt bike as a kid, just having a real-world experience growing up, all of us here have done that and he's done the same."

In November, William said that he no longer takes his motorbike out for a spin as much as he used to, because of his growing family. The Prince spoke to triple World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea, as Mr Rea was made an MBE at a Buckingham Palace. "I know he's a bit of a motorcycle fan himself," the racer said after the investiture ceremony. "We talked about his bikes and the fact that he has put it on the back-burner a little bit because of his children now."

William with oldest two children Prince George and Princess Charlotte

The fact that William doesn’t bike as much as he used to still isn’t enough to stop the Duchess of Cambridge worrying though. William revealed during his trip to the Isle of Man that his wife was far from impressed when he told her where he was off to. "When I said I was going to the Isle of Man for an official visit she said, 'Really?'" William confessed during a chat with Laurence Skelly, the Isle of Man government's minister for enterprise.