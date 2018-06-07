This young royal has made his debut in the Simpsons Prince Christian of Denmark meets Lisa Simpson in the Danish-themed episode

A young royal, Prince Christian of Denmark, has made his debut on The Simpsons! The 12-year-old prince meets Lisa Simpson when the family travel to Denmark for Grampa's medical treatment, and Lisa's dreams come true when she runs into a skateboarding prince – Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary's son! Lisa was walking in the palace square of Amalienborg when she ran into the prince. At the end of the episode, the show jumps to the future and shows Lisa wedding the prince, and the pair waving from the balcony in Denmark!

Lisa married the prince at the end!

Speaking about the sweet episode, one fan wrote: "Adorable!! Hell yeah Lisa, marry that prince," while another simply wrote: "I love this." The episode also showed Lisa enjoying the culture of the country, including art and the national anthem. Prince Christian isn't the royal to feature on the popular cartoon, as both the Queen and Prince Charles have also made appearances! In one episode, Homer accidentally hits her carriage with his car while in London on holiday, leading him to be imprisoned in the Tower of London. She has appeared in episodes including The Regina Monologues, The Mansion Family and Married to the Blob. Meanwhile, Prince Charles also appeared in an episode where it was revealed that he and the Queen were secretly filming Springfield. Prince Harry also made a very brief appearance as a character, in which he and Bart are on the front cover of a newspaper with a headline which reads: "Bart and Prince Harry Out of Countrol?"

The episode took place in Denmark

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have yet to make an appearance on the show, despite being big fans of the telly! Speaking about watching shows "once the kiddies are in bed," while chatting on Radio 1, William also admitted that Prince George was a huge fan of Fireman Sam, explaining: "You have to pretend you're really interested because George gets very upset if you're not showing due diligence to the characters."

