Prince George and Princess Charlotte wave excitedly at crowds at Trooping the Colour Don't the young royals look adorable?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte did what they do best - steal the attention from all the other royals at this year's Trooping the Colour. Prince William and Kate's children were the picture of happiness as they stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with their parents. George, who will turn five next month, and his sister Charlotte were seen beaming from ear to ear as they made their annual appearance to wave and clap with the assembled Trooping the Colour crowds. Unfortunately, the pair were not joined by their younger brother, Prince Louis, who is too young to take part in the celebrations.

Princess Charlotte seemed to love clapping along with the crowds

This is the first time the royal family were joined by the new Duchess of Sussex. Both George and Charlotte had starring roles at their uncle Prince Harry's wedding last month, enjoying the limelight as pageboy and bridesmaid, respectively.

Charlotte also couldn't resist having a cheeky peek over the balcony, while George looked on in awe

This marks George's fourth time at the annual event, while this is three-year-old Charlotte's third appearance. Last year's Trooping the Colour was their mother Kate's seventh; she has not missed a single parade since she married Prince William in 2011. Since 1748, Trooping the Colour has been the official commemoration of the sovereign's birthday, and throughout her reign, the Queen has never missed the occasion, apart from in 1955 when the event was cancelled due to a national rail strike.

